WIAC announces schedule changes for conference basketball tournaments

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPRING PRIMARY 2023

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

WIAC announces schedule changes for conference basketball tournaments

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAC Men's Basketball

(WQOW)- The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced changes to this week's conference basketball tournament schedules due to winter weather and travel concerns.

Semifinal contests scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday for both men and women's basketball have been moved to Friday, Feb. 24 with 7:00 p.m. start times. The change affects both UW-Eau Claire's men's semifinals matchup and UW-Stout's women's semifinals matchup.

UW-Eau Claire will now visit UW-Oshkosh for the men's semifinals matchup on Friday at 7:00. UW-Stout's women's team will host the highest remaining seed on Friday at the same time.

UW-Eau Claire's women's basketball first round matchup with UW-Platteville scheduled for Tuesday night will go on as scheduled. Tip-off is set for 7:05 p.m. at Zorn Arena.

Full release:

MADISON, Wis.--Due to winter weather and travel concerns, the member institutions of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) have announced changes to the schedules for its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (presented by Culver’s). 

Semifinal contests that were scheduled for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, have been rescheduled to Feb. 24, and will begin at 7 p.m. The championship games for both genders will be held on Feb. 26, with a 1 p.m. start. In the event the same institution hosts both championship contests, the men’s game will tipoff at noon and be followed by the women at 2 p.m. 

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you