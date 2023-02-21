WIAC announces schedule changes for conference basketball tournaments

(WQOW)- The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced changes to this week's conference basketball tournament schedules due to winter weather and travel concerns.
Semifinal contests scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday for both men and women's basketball have been moved to Friday, Feb. 24 with 7:00 p.m. start times. The change affects both UW-Eau Claire's men's semifinals matchup and UW-Stout's women's semifinals matchup.
UW-Eau Claire will now visit UW-Oshkosh for the men's semifinals matchup on Friday at 7:00. UW-Stout's women's team will host the highest remaining seed on Friday at the same time.
UW-Eau Claire's women's basketball first round matchup with UW-Platteville scheduled for Tuesday night will go on as scheduled. Tip-off is set for 7:05 p.m. at Zorn Arena.
Full release:
MADISON, Wis.--Due to winter weather and travel concerns, the member institutions of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) have announced changes to the schedules for its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (presented by Culver’s).
Semifinal contests that were scheduled for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, have been rescheduled to Feb. 24, and will begin at 7 p.m. The championship games for both genders will be held on Feb. 26, with a 1 p.m. start. In the event the same institution hosts both championship contests, the men’s game will tipoff at noon and be followed by the women at 2 p.m.