WIAC basketball: Blugolds, Blue Devils open conference play with wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both the men and women's basketball programs for both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout all picked up wins to open WIAC play on Wednesday night.
In Eau Claire, UWEC's women's team held off UW-River Falls 74-71 to stay undefeated at Zorn Arena. Jessie Ruden and Kylie Mogen each led the Blugolds with 18 points.
UWEC's men's squad visited the Falcons and picked up a 71-53 road win. The Blugolds drilled 13 three-pointers in the contest.
At Johnson Fieldhouse, UW-Stout's men's team dominated UW-Stevens Point 93-69. Brody Fox had a huge scoring night with 39 points and his teammate Aidan Shore scored 21.
The lady Blue Devils traveled to Stevens Point and won 64-58. Amanda Giesen was UW-Stout's leading scorer with 21 points. Giesen scored a go-ahead layup with under a minute to go before Stout drained five free throws to extend the lead and win the game.