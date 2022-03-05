WIAC champs! Blugolds cap second half surge with title

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Sammy Martel scored two goals and the Blugolds men's hockey team completed an incredible turnaround to their season by winning the Commissioner's Cup over the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday.
With the 6-2 win, the Blugolds have now won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship four times.
After no goals were scored in the first period, the Pointers took a 1-0 lead on Wilson Northey's goal at 5:19.
The Blugolds scored the next five goals to build a 5-1 lead.