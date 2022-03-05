 Skip to main content
WIAC champs! Blugolds cap second half surge with title

The Blugolds men's hockey team scored five straight goals en route to a 6-2 win over UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC Tournament championship game on March 5, 2022.

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Sammy Martel scored two goals and the Blugolds men's hockey team completed an incredible turnaround to their season by winning the Commissioner's Cup over the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday.

With the 6-2 win, the Blugolds have now won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship four times.

After no goals were scored in the first period, the Pointers took a 1-0 lead on Wilson Northey's goal at 5:19.

The Blugolds scored the next five goals to build a 5-1 lead.

