WIAC expands conference basketball tournaments

MADISON (WQOW) - Due to an imbalance in games played this season, all member schools will now participate in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference basketball tournaments, the league announced Monday.
Both tournaments previously were scheduled to include six teams, but will now feature all eight. First round games for both genders will be on February 18.
Both tournaments will be 're-seeded' after the first and second rounds. Schools that finish as a #1 seed or #2 seed will not play until the semifinals.
The women's tournament will continue as previously scheduled with the second round on February 21, followed by the semifinals on February 23 and championship on February 25.
The men's tournament will also remain as previously scheduled with the second round on February 22, semifinals on February 24 and championship on February 26.
A regular-season champion (or champions) will be crowed after the regular season only if it can be mathematically determined. If not possible, the winner of the conference tournament will also receive the regular-season title.
There are three nights of regular season games remaining in the regular season, starting Wednesday when UW-Eau Claire teams match up with UW-Stout teams.