WIAC football: Blugolds, Blue Devils lose season finales

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will not play postseason football this year, but failed to end the season on a high note after each team suffered losses in the season finales on Saturday.
At Carson Park, the Blugolds were blanked by UW-Oshkosh 61-0. The Blugolds finish the season 1-6 in the WIAC and 2-8 overall.
UW-Stout's battle with No. 24 UW-River Falls was much more thrilling. Down by seven with 11 seconds to go, Sean Borgerding connected with Arthur Cox for a Blue Devils touchdown to cut the deficit to one point. With nothing to lose, head coach Clayt Birmingham opted to go for two, but Borgerding's pass was intercepted in the end zone, ultimately giving the Falcons a 35-34 victory. The Blue Devils wrap up the season at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in WIAC play.