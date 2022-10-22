WIAC football: Stout, UWEC lose to ranked opponents

(WQOW)- Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football programs were matched up against ranked opponents this weekend and neither could come out on top.
In River Falls, UW-Eau Claire was decimated by the No. 22 UW-River Falls Falcons 63-6 on Saturday. The Falcons flew out to a massive 42-0 lead roughly 16 minutes into regulation. The lone Blugolds score came from a 49-yard touchdown pass from Harry Roubidoux to Isaac Garside in the 2nd quarter. The Blugolds defense gave up 56 points in the first half.
Meanwhile, UW-Stout battled hard with No. 24 UW-Oshkosh but fell 19-14 on the road. Stout took the lead briefly in the 4th quarter thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run from Chase Hughes, but on the ensuing kickoff, DJ Stewart took the kick 94 yards to the house for an Oshkosh go-ahead touchdown. The kick return ultimately was the game-winning score.
UWEC drops to 0-4 in conference play and 1-6 overall after losing its 6th straight contest. The Blugolds will look to get back in the win column against fellow 1-6 WIAC opponent UW-Stevens Point at Carson Park next Saturday.
UW-Stout falls back to .500 at 2-2 in the league and 4-3 overall. The Blue Devils are back home next Saturday to host UW-Platteville.