WIAC hoops: Blugolds beat Pointers, Blue Devils fall to Warhawks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A jam-packed day of WIAC basketball saw more shuffling of the conference standings as teams enter the final week of the regular season.
UW-Eau Claire's men's team defeated UW-Stevens Point 80-72 on senior night at Zorn Arena on Saturday. Brock Voigt scored a game-high 25 points in the contest. UWEC remains in fourth place in the WIAC standings.
UW-Stout lost a home matchup to UW-Whitewater 94-88 in overtime. The Blugolds will battle the Blue Devils in the regular season finale on Wednesday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
In women's action, UW-Stout lost 75-78 at UW-Whitewater in a battle for a share of the conference championship. The Warhawks clinched that share with the victory.
UW-Eau Claire defeated UW-Stevens Point 72-60 to jump into second place in the WIAC standings, owning a tiebreaker with UW-Stout. With one game remaining in the regular season, Wednesday's matchup between UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire will determine who earns the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAC tournament. That game will be played following the men's game at Johnson Fieldhouse.