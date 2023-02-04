WIAC hoops: Men's teams lose, Blugold women fall out of first place

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The wild wild WIAC saw another shakeup in the standings on Saturday.
In women's hoops, UW-Eau Claire fell on the road to UW-Whitewater 84-52. Both teams entered the day tied with UW-Stout for the top spot in the WIAC. The loss drops UW-Eau Claire right to 4th place behind UW-Oshkosh.
UW-Stout picked up a 70-61 road win over UW-Platteville on Saturday to stay tied with the Warhawks at 8-3 atop the standings. Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils have three games remaining before the WIAC tournament begins.
On the men's side, UW-Stout's WIAC tournament hopes faded with an 81-54 loss to UW-Platteville at Johnson Fieldhouse Saturday. The Blue Devils are 1-10 in conference play in last place, three games back of UW-River Falls in sixth place with three WIAC games to go. Only the top six teams qualify for the conference tournament.
UW-Eau Claire also lost at home 89-77 to UW-Whitewater. The Blugolds sit 5th in the WIAC at 5-6 with three conference games left in the regular season.