WIAC seeds are set: Stout women edge UWEC for double bye

MADISON (WQOW) - UW-Stout women's basketball has received a double bye for the upcoming Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
As the number two seed, the Blue Devils will not play until the semifinals on Wednesday. The game will be at 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Fieldhouse against the highest remaining seed.
UW-Eau Claire, which finished second in the regular season standings but lost twice to UW-Stout, received the third seed and a first round bye. The Blugolds will host a game on Monday at Zorn Arena.
Seeds were determined by a vote of WIAC athletic directors.
See the full tournament schedule here
In men's basketball, UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire will both play in Friday's first round. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils will battle eighth-seeded UW-Stevens Point at Johnson Fieldhouse. The seventh-seeded Blugolds will travel to sixth-seeded UW-River Falls.
Both tournaments will be re-seeded after the first and second rounds.