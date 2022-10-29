WIAC volleyball, soccer tournament seeds revealed

(WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire now knows who and where they will be playing in the WIAC volleyball and soccer tournaments.
The reigning national champions have earned the No. 4 seed in the WIAC volleyball tournament and will host No. 5 UW-Platteville on Tuesday at 7:00 for a first round matchup. The Blugolds are coming off shutout losses in back-to-back nights against UW-Whitewater and Concordia Wisconsin. UWEC finished the regular season 21-8 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
UW-Stout failed to qualify for the WIAC Tournament with a 1-6 record in the league and 12-16 overall.
Full WIAC Volleyball Tournament schedule
For the women's soccer tournament, UW-Eau Claire has earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 UW-Oshkosh at 5:00 in a first round matchup. The Blugolds wrapped up the regular season with a tie against UW-Platteville on Saturday. UWEC finishes the regular season 11-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in the conference.
UW-Stout also failed to qualify for the women's soccer tournament after finishing 1-5-1 in the league and 2-13-3 overall.