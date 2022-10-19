WIAC volleyball: Stout, UWEC both drop home matches

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire's volleyball squads stumbled on home court on Wednesday.
At McPhee Center, No. 12 UW-Eau Claire fell 3-1 to No. 13 UW-Oshkosh (17-25, 25-27, 25-19, 21-25). The Blugolds dropped the first two sets before winning the third and dropping the 4th. Arianna Barrett led the Blugolds with 22 points in the match.
In Menomonie, UW-River Falls rallied to defeat UW-Stout 3-2 (25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 15-25, 12-15). The Blue Devils charged out to a two set lead but the Falcons flew back to force a 5th set, where they won by three points. It is first WIAC win for UW-River Falls this season.
The Blue Devils fall to 11-13 overall and 1-5 in the conference, good for 7th place. Stout will take part in the WIAC/CCIW crossover tournament this Saturday.
UW-Eau Claire suffers its second WIAC loss of the season to fall to 4-2 in the conference and 18-6 overall. The Blugolds will play two matches at the Hamline Triangular on Saturday.