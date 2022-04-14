 Skip to main content
Williams breaks Mustangs school record in triple jump

041422 Jayden Williams Menomonie long jump

Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the long jump during a meet at the Menomonie High School Fieldhouse on April 14, 2022.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Jayden Williams soared to a Menomonie Mustangs school record in the indoor triple jump Thursday afternoon.

Williams jumped 45' 4" to shatter the previous mark of 44' 0". He also won the long jump.

Cold temperatures forced the Mustang Open to move indoors to the high school's fieldhouse. Coaches dubbed the event the 'indoor field event extravaganza.'

Menomonie swept the top four spots in the girls high jump, led by Emma Mommsen, who cleared 5' 0".

Mustangs senior Alexis Anderson cleared 8' 6" to win the girls pole vault title.

Chippewa Falls' Ava Krista won the girls triple jump competition with a leap of 34' 2".

St. Croix Central's Kathryn Larson won the shot put with a toss of 35' 0.5".

No team scores were kept.

Full results are available here

