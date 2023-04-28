Windigo sweep Steel with 4-2 win in Game 3

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Everett Pietila scored two goals and the Wisconsin Windigo completed a postseason sweep of the Chippewa Steel with a 4-2 win Friday.
Wisconsin led 1-0 after one period, then the Steel, skating in its first home playoff game as a team, rallied to take the lead in the second period on goals from Matthew Brille and Kazumo Sasaki.
Pietila evened the score at 15:42 in the second period, then gave Wisconsin the lead for good 2:35 into the third period.
Will Schumacher added a empty net goal with 50 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Wisconsin advances to the Midwest Division Finals against either the MN Wilderness or Kenai River Brown Bears.