Windigo sweep Steel with 4-2 win in Game 3

The Chippewa Steel's historic season came to an end Friday with a 4-2 loss to the Wisconsin Windigo.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -  Everett Pietila scored two goals and the Wisconsin Windigo completed a postseason sweep of the Chippewa Steel with a 4-2 win Friday.

Wisconsin led 1-0 after one period, then the Steel, skating in its first home playoff game as a team, rallied to take the lead in the second period on goals from Matthew Brille and Kazumo Sasaki.

Pietila evened the score at 15:42 in the second period, then gave Wisconsin the lead for good 2:35 into the third period.

Will Schumacher added a empty net goal with 50 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Wisconsin advances to the Midwest Division Finals against either the MN Wilderness or Kenai River Brown Bears.

