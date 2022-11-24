Wisconsin falls to No. 3 Kansas 69-68 in overtime of Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals

NASSAU (WKOW) — Wisconsin came back from being down fifteen points in the second half to force overtime against No. 3 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. Bobby Pettiford Jr. scored the game-winning bucket for Kansas in overtime as the Jayhawks won 69-68.
Senior Tyler Wahl went on his own 9-0 run at the end of the second half to give Wisconsin the lead and help force overtime. Wahl had a team-high 23 points and ten rebounds.
Freshman Connor Essegian continued his impressive start to the season with 17 points and five rebounds. Junior Max Klesmit contributed 13 points and went 2-3 from three-point range.
Junior Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams shot 38.7% from the field. Wisconsin was 6-19 from three-point range while Kansas was 9-29.
Wisconsin is 4-1 on the season.