Wisconsin loses to Minnesota 23-16, Golden Gophers keep the Axe

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin and Minnesota renewed college football's oldest rivalry on Saturday at Camp Randall. Minnesota won 23-16.
The Badgers were without their star running back in Braelon Allen who was ruled out prior to kick off with a right leg injury. Chez Mellusi led the rushing attack for Wisconsin with 75 yards.
Quarterback Graham Mertz finished with 170 yards and no touchdowns. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf came into the game late in the fourth quarter. He ended with 2 completions for 21 yards.