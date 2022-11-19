Wisconsin sneaks away with 15-14 win vs. Nebraska, extends bowl eligibility streak

LINCOLN, Neb. (WKOW) -- Coming off a tough loss against Iowa, the Wisconsin Badgers were hoping to bounce back against a struggling Nebraska team.
The Badger offense was held scoreless in the first half while the Cornhuskers struck midway in the second quarter via the Trey Palmer touchdown reception.
In the second half, Wisconsin lost a huge part of their defense after Nick Herbig was disqualified for targeting. Herbig was later ejected due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating on the field without a helmet.