Wisconsin takes down Colgate, 67-60, in NCAA opening round; will face Iowa State on Sunday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Closing out the night at the Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin-Colgate featured both sides delivering hit after hit for the Milwaukee crowd. In the end, home advantage played in Wisconsin's favor as they prevailed 67-60.
The Big Ten regular season co-champion Badgers entered as a -7.5 point favorite while the Patriot League-champion Raiders rode a 15-game win streak into Friday's opening round game.
Nelly Cummings lit up the box score right away as he finished with 20 points.
It took a second for Johnny Davis to get it going but found his groove as the game went on. He erupted for a team-high 25 points.
In the second half, Tyler Wahl attacked the paint for the Badgers with 15 points.
Wisconsin opened things up in the final 5 minutes of the game highlighted by a 12-0 run, which included a Johnny Davis runaway slam.
The Badgers never looked back from there as they handed Colgate their first loss since January 4.
With the wire-to-wire victory, they'll face off against Iowa State and fight for a spot in the Sweet 16.