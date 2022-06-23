 Skip to main content
Wizards draft Wisconsin's Johnny Davis with 10th pick

  Updated
062322 Scott Emerich Johnny Davis

Johnny Davis speaks with WXOW's Scott Emerich after being drafted by the Washington Wizards on June 23, 2022.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Wizards have selected Johnny Davis with the 10th pick in the NBA draft, capping his impressive rise from role player to lottery pick.

The 6-foot-5 Davis averaged 19.7 points per game as a sophomore last season. That was up from 7.0 in 2020-21. He earned first-team All-America honors for his two-way contributions. Now he joins a team that's coming off a disappointing season in which star guard Bradley Beal was limited by a wrist injury.

The big question for the Wizards this offseason is whether they can keep Beal. On draft night they added a tough wing who averaged 8.2 rebounds last season.

