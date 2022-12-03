Women's basketball: UWEC, Stout earn home wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils women's basketball teams picked up WIAC wins at home on Saturday.
UW-Eau Claire defeated UW-La Crosse 68-56 at Zorn Arena. Jessie Ruden led UWEC with 18 points, followed closely by Tyra Boettcher with 17 and Courtney Crouch with 13. UWEC moves to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action.
In Menomonie, UW-Stout beat UW-Oshkosh 66-58 at Johnson Fieldhouse. Raegan Sorenson led the Blue Devils with 19 points en route to Stout's fifth straight victory. It was the final home game of 2022 for the Blue Devil women. They move to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in WIAC play.
OTHER SCORES
WIAC men's basketball
UW-Eau Claire 77, (4) UW-La Crosse 84
UW-Stout 69, UW-Oshkosh 92