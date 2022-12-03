 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's basketball: UWEC, Stout earn home wins

  • Updated
  • 0
Stout WBB beats Oshkosh 66-58

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils women's basketball teams picked up WIAC wins at home on Saturday.

UW-Eau Claire defeated UW-La Crosse 68-56 at Zorn Arena. Jessie Ruden led UWEC with 18 points, followed closely by Tyra Boettcher with 17 and Courtney Crouch with 13. UWEC moves to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action.

Box score

In Menomonie, UW-Stout beat UW-Oshkosh 66-58 at Johnson Fieldhouse. Raegan Sorenson led the Blue Devils with 19 points en route to Stout's fifth straight victory. It was the final home game of 2022 for the Blue Devil women. They move to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in WIAC play.

Box score

OTHER SCORES

WIAC men's basketball

UW-Eau Claire 77, (4) UW-La Crosse 84

UW-Stout 69, UW-Oshkosh 92

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you