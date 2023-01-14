Women's hoops: Blue Devils beat No. 13 Warhawks, Blugolds stop Pointers

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout stayed at the top of the WIAC women's basketball standings with a 72-65 win over No. 13 UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a double digit lead in the first half before the Warhawks pulled in after halftime. The Warhawks grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter before the Blue Devils took it back and grew enough of a lead to hold on in the end.
Amanda Giesen led UW-Stout with 19 points followed by Haylee Yaeger with 17. Abby Belschner led the Warhawks with 17.
Both teams were 4-1 in WIAC play entering the day. The Blue Devils jump to 5-1 with the win.
Meanwhile in Eau Claire, the Blugolds defeated UW-Stevens Point 58-37 to also move to 5-1 in WIAC play. Jessie Ruden led the Blugolds with 16 points followed by Tyra Boettcher with 11.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout are now tied with the same record atop the WIAC standings, setting up a game to take sole control the conference in their next meeting on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.
OTHER WIAC SCORES
Men's basketball
UW-Whitewater 87, UW-Stout 60
Men's hockey
UW-Stout 4, Concordia-Moorhead