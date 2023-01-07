Women's hoops: Stout takes control of WIAC, Blugolds lose ranked battle

(WQOW)- A shakeup atop the WIAC Women's Basketball standings on Saturday has left UW-Stout atop the conference as the only undefeated team remaining.
UW-Stout defeated UW-Platteville 72-61 at home on Saturday led by Raegan Sorenson with 24 points. The win moves the Blue Devils to 4-0 in the conference and 12-3 overall.
"There's no way you coach in this league and don't feel good about any win in our conference," Blue Devils head coach Hannah Iverson said. "For us to pull that one out, keep the lead and continue to keep fighting for 40 minutes was really impressive for us."
Meanwhile in Eau Claire, the No. 9 Blugolds fell to No. 17 UW-Whitewater 69-79. It is the first loss for UWEC at home this season and their first loss in WIAC play. The loss dropped the Blugolds to 3-1 in the conference, leap-frogging the Blue Devils to first place. UWEC now sits in second place, just ahead of the Warhawks who are also 3-1 in league play.
The Blue Devils visit UW-La Crosse on Wednesday and UW-Eau Claire will play at UW-Platteville.
Elsewhere, UW-Eau Claire's men's basketball team defeated UW-Whitewater 75-74 while the Blue Devil men's team fell to the Pioneers 74-58 on the road.