Women's Soccer: Blugolds blanked by UWL at home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's soccer team dropped a home match against UW-La Crosse 2-0 on Saturday night.
La Crosse's Ellie Arndt scored the first goal unassisted in the first half. The Blugolds were clamped offensively, only getting five shots on goal in the match, compared to La Crosse's 13. Chelsea Gale scored the second goal for the Eagles in the 77th minute.
The Blugolds fall to 7-4-1 overall and 1-1 in WIAC play. UWEC will hit the road for two weeks, with their next matchup at UW-Stout on Wednesday.