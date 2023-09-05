Women's soccer: Blugolds drop home opener to St. Kate's

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire's women's soccer program fell in its home opener to St. Catherine University (Minnesota) 1-0 on Tuesday night.
The match was originally set to be played in Minnesota but was moved to Simpson Field, allowing the Blugolds to hold their home opener four days earlier than expected.
The lone goal of the match came on an own goal deflected in by the Blugolds in the fourth minute of play.
UWEC suffered its first loss of the season and falls to 1-1-1 overall. They will return to Simpson Field on Saturday to host Saint Benedict.