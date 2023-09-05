 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's soccer: Blugolds drop home opener to St. Kate's

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds drop home opener to St. Kate's

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire's women's soccer program fell in its home opener to St. Catherine University (Minnesota) 1-0 on Tuesday night.

The match was originally set to be played in Minnesota but was moved to Simpson Field, allowing the Blugolds to hold their home opener four days earlier than expected.

The lone goal of the match came on an own goal deflected in by the Blugolds in the fourth minute of play. 

UWEC suffered its first loss of the season and falls to 1-1-1 overall. They will return to Simpson Field on Saturday to host Saint Benedict.

Final stats

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you