Women's soccer: Blugolds win, Blue Devils draw at home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire's women's soccer programs hosted home matches on Wednesday, with the Blugolds pulling out a win and Stout playing to a draw.
In Eau Claire, the Blugolds defeated Concordia-Moorhead 3-1. Sydney Spencer scored first near the five minute mark before Concordia-Moorhead tied it up. Haley Von Rentzell and Megan Hansen each scored for the Blugolds in the second half to extend the lead.
Over in Menomonie, each team failed to score as it resulted in a 0-0 tie between UW-Stout and Luther College. Stout's Lily Shield recorded her first collegiate shutout with six saves.
UWEC moves to 5-3-1 and 4-0 at home this season. They're back in action Saturday against Luther College. Stout remains scoreless in its last six matches at 1-7-2 overall, and visit UW-Platteville next on Saturday.