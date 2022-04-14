Woodruff rolls, Brewers top Cardinals 5-1 in home opener

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Brandon Woodruff pitched five scoreless innings and Omar Narvaez drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Opening Day at American Family Field.
FINAL: @Brewers 5, @Cardinals 1. An impressive home opener from the Crew. I’ll have highlights and reaction tonight at 10 on @wqow ! #Brewers pic.twitter.com/OzH6Eh5Oau— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) April 15, 2022
Woodruff scattered three hits and struck out two batters to earn his first win of the season for the Brewers (4-3), which climbed over the .500 mark for the first time.
Three-game win streak. First home victory. You love to see it.@UWCreditUnion | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yUq5wiLJmc— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 15, 2022
Kolten Wong tallied two hits and scored a run in the first inning as Milwaukee quickly jumped on Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.
Milwaukee scored again in the second inning on Narvaez' home run to right center field, then added two more runs in the third inning.
No. Doubter.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/0abJuMO9Mh— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 14, 2022
St. Louis (3-2) broke up the shutout with Tommy Edman's home run in the eighth inning.
The teams continue their 4-game series Friday evening in Milwaukee.
A first for me this afternoon as I’m covering my first MLB game. It’s Opening Day in Milwaukee with the Brewers and Cardinals on tap. First time at AmFam and there’s really nothing like the crowd for the Brew Crew! #Brewers #OpeningDay @WQOW pic.twitter.com/JhbaaXYCH0— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) April 14, 2022