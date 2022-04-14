 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodruff rolls, Brewers top Cardinals 5-1 in home opener

  • Updated
  • 0
041422 Cardinals Brewers Opening Day American Family Field

The view from the press box during pregame ceremonies at American Family Field on April 14, 2022. The Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-1 in Milwaukee's home opener.

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Brandon Woodruff pitched five scoreless innings and Omar Narvaez drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Opening Day at American Family Field.

Woodruff scattered three hits and struck out two batters to earn his first win of the season for the Brewers (4-3), which climbed over the .500 mark for the first time.

Kolten Wong tallied two hits and scored a run in the first inning as Milwaukee quickly jumped on Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Milwaukee scored again in the second inning on Narvaez' home run to right center field, then added two more runs in the third inning.

St. Louis (3-2) broke up the shutout with Tommy Edman's home run in the eighth inning.

The teams continue their 4-game series Friday evening in Milwaukee.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags