World Series bound! Eau Claire A's 15U, Blue 14U win regional titles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two of Eau Claire's Babe Ruth Baseball teams will represent the Chippewa Valley on the league's biggest stages.
In Eau Claire, the A's 15U squad defeated Janesville 5-1 to win the Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional Championship on Sunday. Warren Bowe threw 11 strikeouts in the win. The A's stomped the CP Dogs 24-3 in the semifinals earlier that morning.
With the win, Eau Claire qualifies for the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series for the second season in a row. They'll represent the community in Stafford and Fredericksburg, Virginia in the tournament from August 11-21.
Elsewhere, Eau Claire Blue 14U won the Ohio Valley Regional championship with a 6-2 win over CP Bulldogs in Reedsburg on Saturday. Eau Claire Blue defeated Mattoon 14-4 in the semifinals prior. The Blue team will compete in the Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Williston, ND from August 11-21.