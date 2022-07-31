 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World Series bound! Eau Claire A's 15U, Blue 14U win regional titles

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire A's 15U wins Babe Ruth regional title

Eau Claire A's 15U team poses with the championship banner and plaque after winning the 2022 Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional title on July 31, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two of Eau Claire's Babe Ruth Baseball teams will represent the Chippewa Valley on the league's biggest stages.

In Eau Claire, the A's 15U squad defeated Janesville 5-1 to win the Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional Championship on Sunday. Warren Bowe threw 11 strikeouts in the win. The A's stomped the CP Dogs 24-3 in the semifinals earlier that morning.

With the win, Eau Claire qualifies for the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series for the second season in a row. They'll represent the community in Stafford and Fredericksburg, Virginia in the tournament from August 11-21.

Elsewhere, Eau Claire Blue 14U won the Ohio Valley Regional championship with a 6-2 win over CP Bulldogs in Reedsburg on Saturday. Eau Claire Blue defeated Mattoon 14-4 in the semifinals prior. The Blue team will compete in the Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Williston, ND from August 11-21.

More info on the Babe Ruth World Series can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags