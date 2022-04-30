 Skip to main content
WR Doubs, OG Tom among Packers day 3 draft picks

LAS VEGAS, NV (WQOW)- The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Packers wrapped it up with seven selections on the the third day.

Below are the Packers selections from rounds 4-7:

Pick 132: WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Pick 140: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Pick 179: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

228: ILB Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech

234: DT Jonathan Ford, Miami

249: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

258: WR Samori Toure, Nebraska

Green Bay finished the draft with 11 total selections. The Packers selected NDSU WR Christian Watson 34th overall, and Georgia defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in round one.

