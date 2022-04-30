WR Doubs, OG Tom among Packers day 3 draft picks

LAS VEGAS, NV (WQOW)- The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Packers wrapped it up with seven selections on the the third day.
Below are the Packers selections from rounds 4-7:
Pick 132: WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada
Pick 140: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest
Pick 179: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
228: ILB Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech
234: DT Jonathan Ford, Miami
249: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State
258: WR Samori Toure, Nebraska
Green Bay finished the draft with 11 total selections. The Packers selected NDSU WR Christian Watson 34th overall, and Georgia defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in round one.