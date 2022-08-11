Young Orioles show enthusiasm

STANLEY (WQOW) - Stanley-Boyd Orioles football found strength in experience in 2021.
That's not really the case this year.
Just five seniors return to play for the Orioles this season.
The roster may be more tight-knit though, as players share a strong bond on and off the field. That's translated to energy and effort in practice.
"They're really focused and zoned in trying to get better," said head coach Jeff Koenig, who enters his 19th season. "A lot of guys in new roles and kind of forced into some different positions. They've had a great attitude and just fun at practice has been great."
Stanley-Boyd hosts the Cadott Hornets on Friday, August 19.