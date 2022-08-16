Young Trojans team full of potential

NEW AUBURN (WQOW) - There's something special developing on the football field at New Auburn High School.
The Trojans football team is young, with mainly underclassmen on the roster, but is flexible and intelligent. Players see each other as equals, and there's a lot of unity.
A week into practices, New Auburn is ahead of schedule when it comes to installing schemes, according to head coach Wayne North. Players are even designing new plays on the field during practice.
"It's their offense, it's their defense, and all we have to do is just help direct them," North said. "Right now, they're running full speed ahead and it's awesome to see."
New Auburn scrimmages at Luck High School on Friday, then hosts Owen-Withee on Friday, August 26, in the first game of its 8-player season.