Za'Darius Smith, Vikings agree on 3-year contract

EAGAN, Minn. (WQOW) - Za'Darius Smith is staying in the NFC North.
The former Green Bay Packers linebacker has agreed to a three-year contract with the Vikings, Minnesota announced Tuesday.
ZA'DARIUS‼️The #Vikings have agreed to terms with @zadariussmith. 📰: https://t.co/7kzcA7fEiN pic.twitter.com/rKPZI46RVM— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 22, 2022
Smith spent three seasons in Green Bay, earning Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020. Despite missing most of the 2021 season, Smith is one of five players in the NFL who have posted at least 12.5 sacks in two of the last three seasons.
Smith, 29, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.