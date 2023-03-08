Zastrow sisters to share nationals experience together

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Fifteen Blugolds have traveled to Alabama for the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, and two of them are sisters who will share the national meet experience together for the first time.
Hannah and Leah Zastrow will both compete at the national meet this weekend. Hannah is a qualifier in the 60-meter hurdles and high jump while Leah will compete in pole vault.
Hannah transferred from UW-Stout to UW-Eau Claire last year to pursue her major, but another perk was that her sister Leah had enrolled as a freshman. For the first time this season in years, they've been able to compete together and motivate each other to reach new heights.
"It's really fun," Hannah said. "The last time in high school we competed with each other was her freshman year and my junior year, and so now it's her freshman year of college and my junior year of college. So it's kind of like a 180 from high school, but still pretty similar."
"I feel like we push each other a lot, so it's been nice getting to work with her in practice," Leah said.
The Zastrows and the rest of the Blugolds begin action on Friday in Birmingham, AL at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The men's team is competing for a second-straight indoor national championship.