...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Tiny house on market for $195K

Tiny house on market for $195K

One tiny home in Duluth has a not-so-tiny price tag. Tiny homes are usually a lower-cost option in the housing market. But a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed at a shocking $195,000.

    DULUTH, Minnesota (WCCO) -- One tiny home in Duluth has a not-so-tiny price tag.

Tiny homes are usually a lower-cost option in the housing market. But a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed at a shocking $195,000.

Outside there is a patio and a grill. Inside it has everything a normal house would like a kitchen, bathroom and laundry.

There is a reason for the high price though, according to realtor Krysti Gillman.

"Building materials were high, labor prices was high, and there was a lot of obstacles that the builders and the owners of the home had to overcome throughout that whole process," Gillman said.

The developer says that's because the house was built during the COVID-19 pandemic.

