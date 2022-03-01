58th annual Eau Claire Farm Show underway

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 58th annual Eau Claire Farm Show is back, through March 2.
Coordinators expect an attendance between 8,000-10,000 farmers, entertainers and exhibitors presenting farm equipment.
The event has free admission, free parking, the latest farm equipment, seed and feed distributors and even a health clinic.
The farm show is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 1 and 2 in the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
Bill Henry, the sole coordinator of the event, said there is something for everyone.
“The farm show is really to bring all your farmers in under one roof to satisfy all their planning needs, financial needs, implement dealerships and we got power washers here. Anything farm related that can talk with all the reps here and get all their needs taken care of,” Henry said.
The event is the second oldest running farm show in Wisconsin.
A link to the schedule of the farm show can be found here.