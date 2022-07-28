Apple orchards prepare for mid-August opening

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Apple season is right around the corner and one local orchard has been putting in the work to make this season a good one.
Preparation for this year's apples at Connell's Family Orchard began in the middle of last year's apple season. The trees are pruned and maintained until the apples are ready. This year at Connell's they'll be ready in the second week of August.
Pristine and Zestar apples are just a few of the varieties that'll be ready right away.
Co-owner of Connell's Family Orchard, Rick Connell, said that it's been a dry year, but because of the location of the orchard they haven't had any issues.
"We have a beautiful crop. We have a lot of apples and they're coming a long really nice," said Connell.
Ferguson's Orchards in Eau Claire said their apple and pumpkin crops are looking great and they will open for the season on August 20.