Rep. Van Orden visits local farm ahead of drafting 2023 Farm Bill, talks SNAP benefits

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden stopped in the Chippewa Valley on Monday. The visit was to gain feedback ahead of the drafting of the 2023 Farm Bill.
The Farm Bill is a piece of legislation that sets federal funding for a variety of agricultural programs every five years. Some notable parts of the bill include pricing and support for common produce like corn, beans and rice as well as dairy products.
Other important aspects of the bill include agricultural disaster assistance, funding for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food relief for low income families and crop insurance.
"Every industry touches agriculture and agriculture touches every industry, so if we think we can go one time and talk to a farmer and get an opinion, we can't run around like that," Van Orden said. "You just keep talking to successful farmers to get their best practices and try to incorporate those into legislation."
While supporting agriculture is one of Van Orden's priorities, access to SNAP benefits is also important. While he does support efforts to stamp out abuse of the program, he won't consider any work requirements that could impact deserving recipients.
This is a position that has put Van Orden at odds with Republican House members in the Freedom Caucus.
"These programs are valid, the SNAP programs are valid," Van Orden said. "I was raised in abject poverty by a single mom and we were on welfare — they were actually food stamps at the time — it wasn't the EBT card. We had government lunches subsidized, government cheese, the whole thing. So these programs are designed to be a hand up not a hand out."
For Matt Krenz, owner of the farm, he wants to see the new bill reflect the reality of being a dairy farmer.
"I just want to see some common sense added to it," Krenz said. "There's a lot of things that could be updated from the dairy growth side to the base acres and some of the health and the milk programs so that's what we'd like to see."
The goal is for the bill to be signed into law before the start of the new fiscal year on October 1. However, September's Congressional session starts September 12, leaving only three weeks for the bill to be signed into law if it doesn't get passed before the new fiscal year.
If the bill is not passed in time, lawmakers will also need to work on extensions to bridge the gap between the old and new farm bill.