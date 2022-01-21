Research aims to aid low cranberry yield

(WQOW) - When it comes to cranberry production, the U.S. comes first.
The USDA even dubs Wisconsin as the largest producer of cranberries, but that status could change, as climate change has made its latest mark on the fruit crop.
According to Amaya Atucha, UW-Madison fruit crop extension specialist, in 2021, there was a slight decrease in cranberry production.
Weather events like winter warming, can start premature growth in the plant. On the other hand, a spring frost can damage tissue, and drought can ultimately contribute to a lower yield.
That's why researchers are finding ways to adapt the plants to increase production to adapt the plant to a climate that's everchanging.
"It's a long term study that goes from the very basics of trying to understand how the plant works, to then identify individuals that have those characteristics that we really want," Atucha said. "In this case, they're able to withstand really cold conditions in the winter, or in the spring and not having damage and still produce a large crop. Then we cross them with other individuals that have maybe characteristics that are good for quality, big fruit, nice color, and then we can come up eventually with new cultivars that we can release for the growers to produce that have all of these traits that are desirable."
The crop specialist said that it's too early to estimate how this year's crop will turn-out.