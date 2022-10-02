 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crosby's field goal in OT lifts Packers past Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
100222 Patriots Packers
Nickalas Tabbert

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Mason Crosby connected on a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the New England Patriots, 27-24 on Sunday.

The Packers (3-1) travel to London next week to face the New York Giants (3-1).

Box score

New England (1-3) lost starting quarterback Brian Hoyer in the first half, but led 24-17 in the fourth quarter behind rookie Bailey Zappe.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Romeo Doubs for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:14 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

In overtime, the Packers drove 77 yards in 12 plays to set up Crosby's field goal.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you