Crosby's field goal in OT lifts Packers past Patriots

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Mason Crosby connected on a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the New England Patriots, 27-24 on Sunday.
The Packers (3-1) travel to London next week to face the New York Giants (3-1).
New England (1-3) lost starting quarterback Brian Hoyer in the first half, but led 24-17 in the fourth quarter behind rookie Bailey Zappe.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Romeo Doubs for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:14 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
In overtime, the Packers drove 77 yards in 12 plays to set up Crosby's field goal.