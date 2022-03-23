Doctor speaks out during National Endometriosis Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's National Endometriosis Awareness Month and a local doctor said younger women are getting diagnosed with the disease at higher rates.
The disease occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Prevea Health OB/GYN Dr. Anthony Ferrante said women are getting diagnosed with the disease at younger ages and added that a diagnosis can be helpful for women living with chronic pain.
"To receive the diagnosis is actually quite cathartic for our patients, I think it makes them feel better," Ferrante said. "Before a patient receives a diagnosis that's linked to both pain and infertility, there's a lot of wondering 'what's wrong with me and why is this happening to me?'"
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office on Women's Health said the condition could affect 11% of American women between 15 and 44.
Ferrante said signs of endometriosis include increased bloating and pain before a period and uncommon types of pain.