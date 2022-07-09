Prevea doctor says not to delay care for shoulder injuries

(WQOW) - Our shoulders are more important to us than we may always realize, and a doctor with Prevea is asking people to take care of them when they hurt.
Dr. Albert Cecchini said that sometimes shoulders become injured through repetitive use. Other times it can be from athletics. And shoulders can also suffer acute injuries from something like a fall.
Pain in the shoulders can spread to become pain in surrounding muscles in your arms and neck, and can cause long term health problems.
Dr. Cecchini said that if your shoulders are sore after doing something you don't usually do, to simply take care at home, but to see a doctor if that pain doesn't go away after a few weeks.
But those acute shoulder injuries that make it hard to use your shoulders without pain should be attended to right away.
"Certainly if you have an acute injury where you go from your shoulder being normal to 'now I cant move it, now I have extreme pain,' that should be seen sooner than later within a couple days," he said.
Click here to learn more about shoulder injuries.