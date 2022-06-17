Looking to enhance the appearance of your neighborhood? Street art might be your answer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local artists have a new canvas option here in Eau Claire. The city is accepting applications for street art.
According to the application packet provided by the city, the purpose of public street painting is to bring neighbors together and enhance the appearance of their neighborhood.
The city engineering department will be playing a large role in the application process for interested artists, including approval of a location and making sure the applicant has the support of the neighborhood, as well as confirming the design will be appropriate.
"We work with your neighborhood groups. This is really meant to be something to bring the community together," Eau Claire Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said. "We don't want to have a negative message out there, and that would definitely be something that we are looking for and trying to avoid."
For a street art location to be considered, it must be on a street classified as a local street, in a speed zone of 30 mph or less and be no closer than 300 feet from a busier street.
Approved street art applications are for a period of three years, and applicants are responsible for the entire cost of applying the art, the cost for removal after the term is expired and must maintain $1 million of liability insurance.
Click here to look through the full application.