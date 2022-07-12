Area astronomy professor reacts to new Webb telescope images

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The first images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope were released this week, and a local astronomer said it's an incredible thing to be able to see.
The Webb telescope is the successor to the well-known Hubble telescope. It is larger, can capture images quicker, and is in a better location than Hubble.
The telescope is located one million miles away from earth, and captures its images in infrared, which lets the telescope look at distant parts of the universe with limited visible light, and see through clouds of dust and gas.
These new images capture famous locations in the astronomy world, but they have never been seen in this much detail.
Dr. Paul Thomas, astronomy professor from UW-Eau Claire said that these images are exciting.
"But what's most important, of course, is what we haven't seen yet, what Webb will reveal to us. Just as Hubble revealed to us things we had never seen before," said Thomas.
Thomas said that because of all its new technology, the Webb telescope is revealing a new universe.