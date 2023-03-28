Five planets to align beneath the moon Tuesday night: The best ways to view from the Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An exciting event is happening in the sky on Tuesday. A local astronomer called it a "planetary parade".
Five planets will align underneath the moon: Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter.
Dr. Paul Thomas, a physics and astronomy professor at UW-Eau Claire, said alignments like these happen every couple of years. Tonight, however, Mercury will be visible, which is a rare sight most people have never seen.
Some planets should be visible to the naked eye for just a few minutes right after sunset with a clear view of the western horizon.
"Look towards the setting sun around 7:30 p.m. Just after it's set, if you look just up above the horizon, no real promises here, you should be able to see Jupiter. If you look closely, Mercury, and then the other planets above it," Thomas said.
That includes Mars and Venus, the brightest and easiest to find. Uranus, though, will be more challenging. As the farthest of these five planets, Thomas said it's always hard to see and Tuesday is no exception.
He suggested using binoculars to get the best view.
The planets will be visible for the next few weeks, but only align with the moon tonight.