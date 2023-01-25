How to spot a rare green comet above the Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - There are exciting things happening in the stars right now. A recently discovered comet is making an appearance in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years.
It was discovered less than a year ago, in March 2022, and originates from a group of billions of comets past Pluto, according to UW-Stout physics professor Dr. Alan Scott.
He said it's rare to see a comet at all, of course, and even rarer to see one that only comes once every 50,000 years. However, he said this comet will be difficult to see. You would have to drive a few miles outside of town to avoid the light pollution, and bring some help.
"If you want to go outside, bring binoculars. That will enhance your ability to find it and see it," Dr. Scott said. "Since it occupies a fairly large piece of the sky, binoculars might even be better than a telescope."
He said you can see the comet if you angle yourself north and look up by about 25 degrees. The comet will be most visible on February 1 and 2.