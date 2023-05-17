Chippewa Valley Museum opens 'Play Ball' exhibit highlighting Eau Claire's baseball history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - America's favorite past-time is now on display in Eau Claire.
The Chippewa Valley Museum opened its 'Play Ball' exhibit Tuesday. It has a collection of over 150 years of baseball history from the Chippewa Valley. Visitors can learn different stories, read about local legends and see memorabilia.
The museum split the exhibit into three sections that each represent different eras. From the sandlots to the major leagues -- there are photos and objects that represent Eau Claire's rich baseball history.
"We've just always had baseball here. Baseball has always been important so just because the professional teams finished didn't mean baseball finished here," said Chippewa Valley Museum Assistant Curator Diana Peterson.
Memorabilia from the Eau Claire Bears, the Milwaukee Braves former minor league team is on display. Artifacts from former Bears player Hank Aaron are on display too.
The museum has more baseball events planned for THE summer including playing an authentic 1860s style game in June.
The 'Play Ball' exhibit is on display until the end of the year.