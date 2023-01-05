Girls hoops: Elk Mound stays undefeated, McDonell rallies past Regis

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school basketball scores
Girls basketball
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 31 - Mounders now 10-0, 4-0 in conference; Blaskowski (EM): 16 points
Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 33
Durand-Arkansaw 62, Glenwood City 15
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 53, Eau Claire Regis 45 - Ramblers led by 3 at halftime; Cooper (MCD): 18 points; Dorn (MCD): 17 points; Hughes (MCD): 12 points
Cadott 69, Bloomer 52
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Stanley-Boyd 25
Owen-Withee 34, Greenwood 24
Neillsville 35, Assumption 22
Dairyland Conference
Alma/Pepin 38, Eleva-Strum 36
Whitehall 50, Independence 43
Lincoln 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Boys basketball
Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43 - Bruce opened game on 18-0 run, now 7-1
Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49