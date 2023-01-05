 Skip to main content
Girls hoops: Elk Mound stays undefeated, McDonell rallies past Regis

  • Updated
010523 ESPN Elk Mound student section

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school basketball scores

Girls basketball

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 51, Colfax 31 - Mounders now 10-0, 4-0 in conference; Blaskowski (EM): 16 points

Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 33

Durand-Arkansaw 62, Glenwood City 15

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 53, Eau Claire Regis 45 - Ramblers led by 3 at halftime; Cooper (MCD): 18 points; Dorn (MCD): 17 points; Hughes (MCD): 12 points

Cadott 69, Bloomer 52

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Stanley-Boyd 25

Owen-Withee 34, Greenwood 24

Neillsville 35, Assumption 22

Dairyland Conference

Alma/Pepin 38, Eleva-Strum 36

Whitehall 50, Independence 43

Lincoln 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 53

Boys basketball

Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43 - Bruce opened game on 18-0 run, now 7-1

Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

