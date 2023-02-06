LeBron James closing in on history as he moves 36 points from breaking NBA all-time scoring record

Weather Alert

...QUICK BURST OF MODERATE SNOW LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALONG AND NORTH OF I-94 IN EASTERN MN AND WESTERN WI TO IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE... A quick burst of heavy snow will develop this afternoon, and reduce visibility less than a mile at times. A slushy 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible, with the highest amounts along the St Croix River Valley. In addition, a wintry mix with some freezing rain is possible at times, but little if any ice accumulation is expected. Please plan on extra travel time for the Monday evening commute.