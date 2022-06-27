DNR hosts Great Lakes 2022 Landing Blitz to prevent spread of invasive species

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - As a holiday weekend approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is stationing volunteers at Lake Wissota to educate the public on how to prevent the spread of invasive species.
This is part of the Great Lakes 2022 Landing Blitz, and similar experiences will be happening across the state. Volunteers stationed at boat landings will be giving demonstrations of the prevention steps that boaters must take before they leave the water.
"In order to be an invasive species, it has to be two things," said Lia Landowski, aquatic invasive species coordinator at Beaver Creek Reserve. "One, it has to be a non-native species, so a species that does not originate from this area. And the second thing is that it has to be a species that causes harm, whether this is economically, ecologically, or harm to human health."
Some things to remember to prevent the spread of invasive species includes inspecting your boat and trailer, removing all attached plants or animals, and draining all water from boats before leaving the boat landing.
The DNR volunteers will be at Lake Wissota starting on Thursday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5.