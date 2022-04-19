Emerald ash borers continue to ravage Wisconsin ash trees

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) beetles were first found in Eau Claire in 2017, and if they haven’t infested your ash trees yet, experts warn it’s only a matter of time.
DNR forestry experts said the insects will eventually kill over 99 percent of Wisconsin ash trees. The beetles' larvae cut off the supply of water and nutrients to the tree, reducing its structural integrity by about 80 percent. The result is a tree about as sturdy as Styrofoam, which is a safety hazard to not only those on the property, but also those who are tasked with treating or removing it.
"The beetle itself doesn't really do any damage to the trees, it's the larvae that kills the trees," Eau Claire Forestry Supervisor Matthew Staudenmaier said. "So, you won't necessarily see little green bugs. You might, but those aren't the culprits. Because as the larvae of the beetle develop and eat their way back and forth under the bark, they're disrupting that vascular system of the tree."
Experts encouraged those with any ash trees on their property — regardless of outward signs of infestation — to act immediately and avoid further safety risk.
Residents who would prefer to preserve a particular tree or group of trees have limited options. Tree-saving chemical treatments range from cheaper over-the-counter options to those performed by professionals, and will need to be repeated every two years for the foreseeable future to stave off further infestation. At several hundred dollars per treatment, per tree, this can add up quickly.
Within the city of Eau Claire, residents can consult the forestry department if they have any questions about ash trees on their property. Should an ash tree be on city property — as is the case for all the trees found between the sidewalk and the curb — city officials said these will be removed at no cost to residents.
More resources about how the EAB is affecting trees in Wisconsin statewide can be found here.