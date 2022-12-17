No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No one was hurt after a duplex caught Friday night in Eau Claire.
It happened on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue on Eau Claire's east side.
According to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, crews saw a significant amount of smoke and fire from the building's garage when they arrived shortly after 10 p.m. They said they immediately evacuated the duplex and the fire was quickly contained.
Officials said it caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. A cause is still under investigation.