 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire truck

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No one was hurt after a duplex caught Friday night in Eau Claire.

It happened on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue on Eau Claire's east side.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, crews saw a significant amount of smoke and fire from the building's garage when they arrived shortly after 10 p.m. They said they immediately evacuated the duplex and the fire was quickly contained.

Officials said it caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. A cause is still under investigation.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you