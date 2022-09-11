West Creek Event Center bringing new life to former Club 37 building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The building that was home to a local favorite bar and dance hall, Club 37, has taken on new life as West Creek Event Center.
The space along Highway 37 was actually built 200 years ago as a barn, and has existed under several names as a restaurant and dance hall before becoming Club 37.
The building went up for sale once again in 2019, and was bought by Samone and Kory Peterson, who remolded the barn with modern amenities such as air conditioning.
They were looking for a new venture and planning a wedding of their own.
"My husband and I actually got married a few years ago in 2020," Samone said. "While looking for venues we found there weren't very many spaces in the area that could accommodate us or they didn't have the dates that we were looking for, so we came up with an event center or wedding venue because, again, there aren't very many of these in the area."
After three years of work fighting price increases and material shortages caused by the pandemic, West Creek Event Center hosted its first event, a wedding reception, at the end of August.
Samone said the space can also be used for baby or bridal showers, anniversary celebrations, business meetings, and more. They can accommodate 300 guests with tables and chairs or 600 without tables and chairs, and they have a full bar as well as a kitchen, with a catering menu currently in the works.